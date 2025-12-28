The Kitchen Appliance That Makes Extra-Easy, Set-It-And-Forget-It Lasagna

Lasagna is and will always be an all-time classic comfort meal, but it can be a bit of a time-consuming dish to make. From boiling the pasta and prepping the sauce to monitoring the entire dish while it cooks, a lot goes into making this recipe delicious. For those who are looking for a more hands-free yet tasty way to make lasagna though, a slow cooker will be your best friend. Slow cookers are great for more recipes than you may think, and they're the perfect tool for making a low-maintenance lasagna. With less prep time and even less of a cleanup afterward, you won't want to make this pasta dish any other way.

The greatest convenience of a slow cooker is that you can leave your food to cook practically unattended. However, it still offers the delectable flavor of a typical recipe, and even gives you a saucier result. Besides browning the ground beef mixture in a separate skillet beforehand, all other ingredients will cook together nicely in the slow cooker. Simply layer the meat sauce, noodles, and cheese in the slow cooker and allow it to cook on low for four to six hours. You'll be left with a moist and cheesy lasagna that's cooked to perfection.