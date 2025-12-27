The Smartfood Popcorn Recipe Change That Left Fans Disappointed

You're not imagining it: The beloved uber-cheddary, sharp-kerneled snack that first got a hold on you in the middle school cafeteria doesn't quite hit the same as it once did. The (oh-so-stinky) powder that used to cover your fingers? Minimal. The excessively salty, cheesy taste that once left you reaching for an ice-cold Fruitopia from the vending machine? Gone. Over the years, the recipe has changed — and cheddar cheese has moved from it's third-place spot on the original ingredients list all the way down to seventh. Since ingredients are listed in descending order by their weight, as determined by U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, this change indicates a significantly less-cheesy recipe than the original.

Reddit users have dedicated hours of discussion to pinpointing the change and journalists have done deep dives to figure out exactly when the recipe went sideways (it seems the original recipe was used until around 2019). Some have spent time finding dupes that are more similar to the original recipe than the company's current offering. The Clancy's brand at Aldi seems to be a good fit for those looking for a replacement, with some saying it tastes more like the original Smartfood recipe than the brand's current recipe. Cabot's Seriously Sharp cheddar cheese flavored popcorn also has some fans among former Smartfood lovers. If you're struggling to recreate the original almost-too-cheesy flavor of Smartfood Popcorn, however, we'd recommend making popcorn at home and loading up on seasoning to your heart's content.