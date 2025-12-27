The Chain Restaurant With The Hands-Down Best Meatloaf

Hankering for some home-style meatloaf but don't have the ground beef or the energy to make it yourself? While it's not terribly common on chain restaurant menus, a handful of places serve up this nostalgic favorite — with varying levels of success, as one Chowhound reviewer discovered. One spot came out on top of our chain restaurant meatloaf rankings, and it's the Cheesecake Factory.

Perhaps surprisingly, there wasn't a whole lot of difference between chain restaurant meatloaves when it came to the dish itself, with many chains generally taking a pretty classic approach. That said, what set the Cheesecake Factory's loaf apart was that it dodged certain pitfalls, like excessive salt or a soppy ketchup glaze that overpowered the meat and veggies. Where the Cheesecake Factory truly excelled was in its sides. While all the chains served meatloaf with accompaniments — typically mashed potatoes and another vegetable — these add-ons proved just as important to the ranking as the loaves themselves.

And how the Cheesecake Factory makes its food might surprise you. Unlike some chains, the Cheesecake Factory makes its mash from real potatoes rather than packaged mixes, giving a rustic feel without the grittiness of the packet stuff; a rich, meaty gravy, buttery corn, and a hint of sweetness from grilled onions make for a well-rounded plate. You could argue that it's all the more impressive that the Cheesecake Factory pulls off such a tasty dish while also juggling one of the biggest restaurant menus with nearly 250 items, mostly made from scratch.