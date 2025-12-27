The Major Benefit Of Having Matte Black Appliances That People Overlook

Choosing new appliances for your kitchen can seem like a daunting task, especially with so many options on the market. It's hard enough to decide whether or not you need an air fryer baked (pun intended) into your oven without also having to consider what finish you want. While it's fairly easy to avoid certain trendy finishes like copper or rose gold, there's a veritable rainbow of other colors to choose from in high gloss, matte, satin, and more.

Though black appliances are on the outs with many professional designers, it may actually be the best option if you're having trouble committing to a color. Black is just as classic and timeless as white, with an extra hint of freshness and modernity that's only enhanced if you combine it with a matte finish. Matte black seamlessly combines the sleekness of modern appliances with cast iron's vintage feel, making it a great choice for most decor styles. From cozy dark academia kitchens drenched in olive green to modernist art deco spaces saturated with bold color and bright chrome hardware, matte black appliances will look right at home.

Another overlooked benefit of this finish is that it keeps your kitchen looking neat and tidy, even if you've let the time between cleanings stretch a bit. Unlike shiny enamel and stainless steel, a matte black finish doesn't show fingerprints, scuffs, or stains easily. This finish not only looks beautiful in most homes, it's also a breeze to clean (and to keep it that way).