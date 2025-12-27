The Major Benefit Of Having Matte Black Appliances That People Overlook
Choosing new appliances for your kitchen can seem like a daunting task, especially with so many options on the market. It's hard enough to decide whether or not you need an air fryer baked (pun intended) into your oven without also having to consider what finish you want. While it's fairly easy to avoid certain trendy finishes like copper or rose gold, there's a veritable rainbow of other colors to choose from in high gloss, matte, satin, and more.
Though black appliances are on the outs with many professional designers, it may actually be the best option if you're having trouble committing to a color. Black is just as classic and timeless as white, with an extra hint of freshness and modernity that's only enhanced if you combine it with a matte finish. Matte black seamlessly combines the sleekness of modern appliances with cast iron's vintage feel, making it a great choice for most decor styles. From cozy dark academia kitchens drenched in olive green to modernist art deco spaces saturated with bold color and bright chrome hardware, matte black appliances will look right at home.
Another overlooked benefit of this finish is that it keeps your kitchen looking neat and tidy, even if you've let the time between cleanings stretch a bit. Unlike shiny enamel and stainless steel, a matte black finish doesn't show fingerprints, scuffs, or stains easily. This finish not only looks beautiful in most homes, it's also a breeze to clean (and to keep it that way).
Blending matte black appliances into different decor styles
As mentioned, matte black stainless steel neatly bridges the gap between more embellished traditional tastes and sleeker futuristic spaces. The trick to melding it with your personal tastes is to ensure that none of the rest of your decorating decisions contrast too sharply with your new appliances — unless, of course, that's the goal. A kitchen decorated in nothing but black, white, and soft shades of gray with lots of natural textures and brushed nickel accents would feel both luxe and quite cozy.
If you prefer your space to feel airy, and lived-in rather than dramatic and rather bold, you'll want to push black as an accent color against soft, muted colors. Think soft sage green, slate blue, and dove gray with accents of brighter colors in a well-placed kitchen rug or cafe curtains. A rod iron or black wood dinette set would help ground black as belonging in the space, while the lighter elements keep it from feeling too heavy. Little areas of meticulously placed clutter can also make a kitchen like this feel homey instead of cavernous, more like a familiar cafe than a staged photography set.
There is, of course, also the risk of everything being too dark and feeling small and depressing. Avoid this by keeping your cabinets, backsplash, and flooring light. It's also a good idea to ensure there's plenty of ambient light from well-placed lamps on the counter, sheer curtains on the windows, and frosted overhead lighting.