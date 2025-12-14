Kitchen Appliance Colors And Finishes You May Want To Avoid

Choosing the right kitchen appliances for your home is a delicate balance between finding machines that are equally stylish and practical. After all, having a gorgeous mid-century style fridge won't matter if it doesn't stay cold. That's why one of the most important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances is which finish you can style effectively, not which finishes are on trend. Not only are trendy appliance styles and colors often more expensive than more standard choices, insisting on a specific color can severely limit your options, which may lead you to a lemon.

Additionally, fad-driven metallic finishes like copper and rose gold are usually the choice of the moment, not the century. A shimmery rose gold Smeg fridge may look great initially, but it'll feel dated much faster than white or black enamel, or even stainless steel. These three options have been around for so long that practically every brand makes them, they're usually reasonably priced, and appliances with these finishes usually fade into the background rather than standing out either as a fashionable focal point or as a faded faux pas.

Picking and sticking to one of these more common choices also allows you to mix and match appliance brands for the best quality without sacrificing aesthetic. General Electric may not make brushed copper stoves, but it probably makes white. Scuffs and scratches are also easier to repair on traditional finishes — and, it's also easier to find matching replacements when one of them wears out.