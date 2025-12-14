Kitchen Appliance Colors And Finishes You May Want To Avoid
Choosing the right kitchen appliances for your home is a delicate balance between finding machines that are equally stylish and practical. After all, having a gorgeous mid-century style fridge won't matter if it doesn't stay cold. That's why one of the most important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances is which finish you can style effectively, not which finishes are on trend. Not only are trendy appliance styles and colors often more expensive than more standard choices, insisting on a specific color can severely limit your options, which may lead you to a lemon.
Additionally, fad-driven metallic finishes like copper and rose gold are usually the choice of the moment, not the century. A shimmery rose gold Smeg fridge may look great initially, but it'll feel dated much faster than white or black enamel, or even stainless steel. These three options have been around for so long that practically every brand makes them, they're usually reasonably priced, and appliances with these finishes usually fade into the background rather than standing out either as a fashionable focal point or as a faded faux pas.
Picking and sticking to one of these more common choices also allows you to mix and match appliance brands for the best quality without sacrificing aesthetic. General Electric may not make brushed copper stoves, but it probably makes white. Scuffs and scratches are also easier to repair on traditional finishes — and, it's also easier to find matching replacements when one of them wears out.
Where and how to include trendy finishes in your kitchen decor
Whether you jumped on the steampunk bandwagon in the early 2010s or love the cozy, old-world warmth that copper and rose gold tones can bring to a kitchen, there are lots of ways to bring these finishes into your space without applying them to major appliances. The most obvious solution is to purchase smaller appliances — such as toasters, coffee makers, and standing mixers — in these colors instead. They're less expensive to replace if your tastes change, and may be easier to find in your preferred finish if one of them breaks.
Additionally, purchasing colorful small appliances can help you avoid a common kitchen appliance color choice faux pas, which is having machines that are too matchy-matchy. It's okay for larger pieces to match, but buying every last gadget in the same finish can make your kitchen feel one-note and a little boring. Meanwhile, pairing a rose gold toaster with a black enamel stove creates a mysterious, retro-industrial atmosphere, while choosing a copper mixer to sit near your white fridge evokes a colonial cottagecore aesthetic.
Another place you can bring in these warm metallic finishes is in your wall decor. Antique gelatin molds, copper pots and pans, candlesticks, and even picture frames transform harsh overhead kitchen lighting into a gentle glow. Copper hardware can bring warmth to your cabinets, while a brushed rose gold bar cart is the perfect way to showcase your new, carefully designed mini DIY coffee bar.