The Cozy Color That Instantly Makes A Kitchen Feel More Luxurious

The kitchen sits at the heart of many homes. Thus, its vibe is often carefully curated to be welcoming, intimate, and relaxing. But you may not want to sacrifice luxury and elegance for the sake of comfort. And you don't have to. A deep, earthy olive hue exudes sophistication and warmth in equal measure.

Cristiana Crin, founder of Perpetuum Designs, tells Chowhound exclusively, "Olive will always demand a more elegant environment, so anyone that is looking to upscale a space can count on this color, because it will deliver." While many shades of green, like sage or other muted tones, can provide that same nature-inspired calm, olive takes the aesthetic a step further and imbues your space with polished character. "Having an earth tone at base, the color olive combines the basic earth tone refinement with a feeling of lust for luxury," Crin explains. "So anyone that steps into a space where the olive paint color is rightfully paired with other natural elements will feel pampered."