The Cozy Color That Instantly Makes A Kitchen Feel More Luxurious
The kitchen sits at the heart of many homes. Thus, its vibe is often carefully curated to be welcoming, intimate, and relaxing. But you may not want to sacrifice luxury and elegance for the sake of comfort. And you don't have to. A deep, earthy olive hue exudes sophistication and warmth in equal measure.
Cristiana Crin, founder of Perpetuum Designs, tells Chowhound exclusively, "Olive will always demand a more elegant environment, so anyone that is looking to upscale a space can count on this color, because it will deliver." While many shades of green, like sage or other muted tones, can provide that same nature-inspired calm, olive takes the aesthetic a step further and imbues your space with polished character. "Having an earth tone at base, the color olive combines the basic earth tone refinement with a feeling of lust for luxury," Crin explains. "So anyone that steps into a space where the olive paint color is rightfully paired with other natural elements will feel pampered."
Elevate olive with the right kitchen colors and finishes
Olive isn't exactly a neutral color, but it has nearly as much versatility when you pair it with the right materials. Cristiana Crin suggests you can achieve comfort and sophistication with a combination of bright natural white oak cabinets and the dark black-blue of a Volga blue granite countertop. Crin recommends adding other deep blue accents and gold or brass hardware to finish the cozy picture. But if that's not your style, blush pinks, mellow mustards, and sky blues also pair surprisingly well for a space that feels soft but fresh.
If you're looking for something a little more daring, olive doesn't have to stick to muted or bright compositions. Select moody, dramatic hues for your predominant materials to ground the space in richness and add lightness in the accents — then the earthiness of the olive walls will strike a bold balance. Crin suggests dark walnut for your floors or cabinets with bronze or black hardware. Then choose stone for the countertops and backsplash (think marble, quartz, or white porcelain) to create a bold, warm, and elegant atmosphere. If you're just in love with olive, though, you can also go bold by painting both your walls and cabinets to elevate your kitchen or even opting for an all-over color-drenching.
Pair olive accents with a wall color that feels just as cozy
If olive accents — cabinets, decor, or gorgeous kitchen backsplashes — better fit your aesthetic, let the tone take a backseat to a different relaxing wall color. "Creamy whites will always soften a space, making it cozy and warm," says Cristiana Crin. She recommends the airy Marshmallow by Sherwin Williams, with its tinge of pink or Benjamin Moore's Calm and its undertones of lavender and gray. She also loves the earthy warmth of Farrow & Ball's Roasted Macadamia and Jitney. "These unique tones will bring coziness and comfort while promoting a relaxed and soft atmosphere that's both calming and familiar."
Roasted Macadamia, in particular, is a favorite of Crin's interior design firm, and they expect it (and colors like it) to rise in popularity. "The trend for the upcoming years will lean towards terra cotta and warm browns," Crin predicts. Luckily, those kinds of rich neutrals pair beautifully with olive, whether it's the central shade or an accent. Combining the two earthy colors invites the outdoors in, creating a timeless, nature-inspired space with elegance.