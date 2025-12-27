This Dollar Tree Container Is The 2‑in‑1 Home Bar Hack You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tired of doing a million dishes when you're whipping up cocktails or mocktails in your home bar? We get it. When you're making a complex drink recipe, measuring cups and spoons can pile up quickly. Thankfully, there's a super-cost-effective Dollar Tree container that can help. These 16-ounce Cooking Concepts mix and serve containers retail for about $1.25 (pricing may vary depending on location), and can make it easy to create drinks at your home bar — without requiring you to wash a ton of dishes. It's measuring cups or spoons plus a cocktail shaker all in one.

Whether you're making margaritas or non-alcoholic drinks, the measurement markings on Dollar Tree's containers take the guesswork out of pouring the right amount of each ingredient. After you've poured, simply close the container and shake. Pop the lid back open, and you'll be ready to pour out whatever deliciousness you've whipped up behind the bar. Since these containers are dishwasher safe (just be sure to place the lid on the top rack), cleanup is quick and simple. One tip: Since these are made of clear plastic, they might hold onto stains if you're using colored liquids (like bright juices or liquids with food dye). In this case, you'll want to get them into soapy water right away (you might need to use a bit of baking soda to scrub out tough stains).