Can You Make A Reservation For Dining At Chili's?

If you'd prefer to simply join the wait list through the Chili's app rather than calling ahead, that's also an option. To get started, download the My Chili's app if you haven't already (bonus: you'll get free chips and salsa every time you visit Chili's after you join the app). When you open the app, you'll be able to click through to find the location nearest you. From there, you can add your name to the wait list, which should (hopefully) save you from waiting a super-long time once you get to the restaurant.

After you reserve your spot through the app, you'll want to keep an eye on your phone to monitor how you're progressing through the wait list, and you can sign up to receive SMS alerts to your phone as well. An important note: Chili's can get busy, so if you're not at the restaurant by the time you're at the top of the wait list, it's likely that your table will be given to the next person in line. If you don't think you'll make it by the time it's your turn to get a table, it's a good idea to give the restaurant a call and let them know that you're still on your way. If you get there early, you can always have a seat at the bar and enjoy some fried mozzarella — the chain's best appetizer, in our opinion — while you wait for a table.