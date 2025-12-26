The Best Days To Eat At Cracker Barrel For A Cheaper Meal

Diners who choose the meals for two special can choose between two entrees — examples include the Classic Meatloaf, Chicken & Dumplins, and Barrel Cheeseburger — as well as one shareable. The shareables include Cracker Barrel's Onion Petals, White Cheddar Bites, Country Fried Pickles, and Biscuit Beignets (you might want to avoid ordering these), among other options.

Then there are the chain's Monday through Friday lunch specials, which also offer a pretty good bang for your buck. These lunch specials can change but some examples include Cracker Barrel's Chicken & Dumplins with one side and the Classic Meatloaf with two sides, plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. You can also find specials exclusively offered on specific days, like Wednesday or Thursday. Some of these examples are the Broccoli Cheddar Chicken and Turkey & Dressing. All of these specials are $10 or less.

With all that said, one of Cracker Barrel's best deals might be the $5 take-home meals. If you purchase one regular priced entree (either online or dine-in) you can purchase one of three of Cracker Barrel's homestyle favorites — the Fried Homestyle Chicken & Mac 'n Cheese, Meatloaf & Mac 'n Cheese, or the Smoky Grilled Chicken & Mashed Potatoes — all for just $5. Whether it's the early dinner deals, homestyle meals for two, or that fantastic $5 take home meal special, Cracker Barrel has plenty of options if you're looking for good comfort food at decent prices.