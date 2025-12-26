Can You Replace Rice Flour With Ground Rice?

If you're prepping a recipe that calls for rice flour, but you can't find it at the store, you may eye the rice in your pantry and ask, "How different can it be?" The good news here is that you're on the right track: Rice flour is really just ground rice, so at least, in theory, you can grind regular rice through a blender or food processor as a substitute. However, by grinding rice yourself at home, you're unlikely to get the same texture as commercial rice flour, meaning that replacing rice flour with ground rice is not always feasible.

Rice flour is milled industrially into a powder as soft as wheat flour with very fine and consistent particles (there's some variation between different rice flours, though). On the other hand, ground rice, if made with a blender, spice grinder, or similar, is usually coarser, more like fine sand or semolina. This difference in particle size affects things like how the rice absorbs liquid, binds ingredients, and the texture of the final product. Think of using ground rice as like trying to build a sandcastle with chunky gravel instead of fine sand. In recipes where a silky-smooth texture is the goal, that grittiness could be a problem.