In 1935, a group of Kentucky-based investors, including the Shapiro brothers — David, Ed, Gary, George, and Mose — launched Old Heavenhill Springs distillery by filling their first barrel with whiskey that the distillery would release four years later as its first Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. In addition to the award-winning Elijah Craig Bourbon, Heaven Hill also produces Old Fitzgerald — the storied bourbon brand with fans including Anthony Bourdain. The distillery also owns Widow Jane, Larceny, Illinois' FEW Spirits, and Pikesville Straight Rye, among other whiskies.

From its first big acquisition of the Aristocrat brand in 1974, a spirits line that includes budget-friendly gin, vodka, and triple sec, Heaven Hill has expanded beyond whiskey. The distillery received the rights to produce the aperitif Dubonnet in the U.S. in 1993, and now also produces such far-flung products as the vibrant blue-hued Hpnotiq liqueur, Carolans Irish Cream, Blackheart Rum, Bluecoat Gin, and Burnett's Vodka.

In 2021, Heaven Hill expanded into Mexican spirits through its partnership with Lunazel Tequila. The company moved further into the category the following year with Tequila Ocho and the aforementioned Mezcal Vago. So the next time you stop by the liquor store and peruse the aisles, one of your favorite liquors might just be a product from Heaven Hill, which is still operated by the Shapiro family nearly 100 years on.