For Stronger, Creamier Coffee Try Making It Hong Kong-Style

Flavor-wise, yuenyeung is known for a sweet, creamy flavor, thanks to the evaporated milk. It can also get a sugary kick from sweetened condensed milk, though it's not suggested in all recipes. The drink may also be served unsweetened, so you can adjust it to your own taste. Ideally, you should be able to taste both the smooth milky tea and an acidic kick from the coffee.

If you're planning to make it at home, the good news is that it's pretty straightforward. Most recipes recommend making your tea and coffee fairly strong. For the coffee, that can mean opting for an intense dark roast or using more grounds. For tea, resist the temptation to steep the leaves for longer than about five minutes, as this will give you a bitter brew; instead, use more tea leaves to create a bold flavor. There are actually two sets of ratios you need to think about when making this: milk-to-tea and milk tea-to-coffee. For the milk tea, aim for around three parts tea to one part milk; you can even make evaporated milk at home if you don't have a can on hand. The "official" combination of coffee to tea — which has the blessing of a cultural department of Hong Kong's government — mixes three parts of coffee with seven parts milky tea, though ratios vary, and a half-and-half mix is also common. No matter how you make it, the result is a balanced, sweet, and bold drink that's uniquely Hong Kong.