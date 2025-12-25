Why You Should Always Bring Your Eggs To Room Temperature Before Boiling

The easiest way to bring your eggs to room temperature is to simply set them on the counter for 30 minutes to an hour before boiling. Don't let them sit for two hours or longer to avoid an increased risk of bacterial growth, which can cause salmonella infections. If you're in a pinch, you can bring your eggs to room temperature by placing them in a colander and running warm (not hot) water over them for five to 10 minutes. You can also place your eggs in a bowl of warm water to sit for about 10 minutes before boiling.

Once you've done all that work to protect them against thermal shock, you don't want to toss them directly into fast-boiling water. Instead, place your eggs in a pan and cover them with cool or room-temperature water, and bring your eggs to a simmer rather than a rolling boil. Once it's simmering, remove from heat and let your eggs sit, covered, in the hot water about 12 minutes if you want a hard-boiled egg. After the cook time is up, follow Julia Child's simple tip for peeling boiled eggs to avoid ruining your masterpiece: crack your eggs once before placing them in an ice water bath to help separate the whites and shell before you start peeling.