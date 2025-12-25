Add This Leftover Liquid To Your Potato Soup For An Effortless Flavor Burst

Baked potato soup is cozy, soul-warming, and offers the perfect canvas for bacon, chives, sour cream, and cheddar cheese — the list is endless. Topping your potato soup isn't the only way to ramp up the flavor, however. Adding a secret ingredient — a bit of bacon grease — to the soup itself adds rich, savory notes that pair perfectly with starchy potatoes. We already know bacon tastes good with literally everything, and potato soup is no exception. Tip: Frozen hash browns are the secret to cut down on the time it takes you from starting your recipe to enjoying a hot bowl of potato soup.

A little goes a long way when it comes to adding bacon grease to your potato soup, so you'll want to take it easy and taste as you go. Bacon grease is super-salty, so add just a bit at a time to help ensure you don't overdo it. While only adding bacon grease at the end of your cooking process is one (effective) way to do it, adding bacon fat to your soup at the beginning can add deep layers of flavor. A word to the wise: While adding bacon flavor to your soup is key, you might want to only use bacon as a topping for the soup, rather than mixing pieces into the soup itself. When bacon sits in liquid for an extended period of time, it loses the crispiness that creates such a delicious contrast to the soup itself.