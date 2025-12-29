'Best Croissants In The Country' — The San Francisco Bakery Known For Fresh, Flaky Pastries
You're spoilt for choice if you go to San Francisco with the goal of trying out local bakeries, and we don't know about you, but it's a task we'd be more than willing to take on. There's the Boudin Bakery, which has been around since 1849, and is known for its sourdough. At the same time, the egg custard tarts from the Golden Gate Bakery are quite iconic and worth going to Chinatown for. But if you're looking for fresh, flaky, and buttery — basically, the king of all croissants — Arsicault is where you should stop by. Bon Appétit recognized the local spot as Baker of the Year for its croissants in 2016 — just a year after it opened. And things moved quickly from there, earning Arsicault a band of loyal followers who can't get enough of its heavenly pastries.
Currently, Arsicault only has three locations, with the original one being the quaint gem at 397 Arguello. It's surrounded by a strip of good eats and charming two-story buildings. From the outside, the bakery doesn't look that special, but the long line of eager customers on the sidewalk is enough to clue you in — if the buttery aroma has yet to make your mouth water. If you only have 24 hours in San Francisco, you should not miss out on eating here.
What makes Arsicault's croissants special
Arsicault's croissants come in five varieties: plain, chocolate, ham and cheese, almond, and chocolate almond. No matter what flavor you're coming in for, the base tells you everything you need to know about its quality. If you take a bite, you'll see the majestic layers, which are a telltale sign of a good croissant. Lamination, a technique in which butter and dough are layered repeatedly, is what makes the pastry hard to recreate. When done correctly, it gives croissants their signature texture and flavor. What makes Arsicault's croissants even better is how light they are. The airy bite paired with a rich mouthful that doesn't go overboard is nothing short of splendid. Surprisingly, stale croissants are a huge win for your salad, but of course, the texture of the fresh ones can't be beat.
Due to the light fluffiness of Arsicault's famous pastry, you can tell that its butter has the perfect amount of butterfat content. Too high will give you a heavier finish that lacks layers, while too low will give you a mediocre batch. Butter, after all, is the secret to making flavorful bakery-style croissants at home, but the real magic lies in having around 82% butterfat. The flakiness of each serving adds to the overall experience, which, again, is a sign of a successful lamination process. Aside from the croissants, Arsicault's kouign-amann has garnered some well-deserved attention, too, and some might even fight you tooth and nail to say that it's one of the best in SF.