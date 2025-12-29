'Best Croissants In The Country' — The San Francisco Bakery Known For Fresh, Flaky Pastries

You're spoilt for choice if you go to San Francisco with the goal of trying out local bakeries, and we don't know about you, but it's a task we'd be more than willing to take on. There's the Boudin Bakery, which has been around since 1849, and is known for its sourdough. At the same time, the egg custard tarts from the Golden Gate Bakery are quite iconic and worth going to Chinatown for. But if you're looking for fresh, flaky, and buttery — basically, the king of all croissants — Arsicault is where you should stop by. Bon Appétit recognized the local spot as Baker of the Year for its croissants in 2016 — just a year after it opened. And things moved quickly from there, earning Arsicault a band of loyal followers who can't get enough of its heavenly pastries.

Currently, Arsicault only has three locations, with the original one being the quaint gem at 397 Arguello. It's surrounded by a strip of good eats and charming two-story buildings. From the outside, the bakery doesn't look that special, but the long line of eager customers on the sidewalk is enough to clue you in — if the buttery aroma has yet to make your mouth water. If you only have 24 hours in San Francisco, you should not miss out on eating here.