Just the mention of instant coffee might conjure thoughts of red plastic tubs, illustrated mountain sunrises, and enduringly catchy jingles. But despite the persistent association with the product, Folgers didn't release an instant coffee until the 1950s. Even similarly recognizable companies were relatively late to the game, with Nestlé launching Nescafé in the late 1930s and Maxwell House joining in shortly after World War II. By the time these brew brands were part of the world of soluble caffeine, instant coffee had already seen one world war and several decades of grocery store shelves — thanks, in part, to a man named George Washington.

No, not former U.S. President George Washington. This coffee-forward George Washington was born in Belgium and living in Guatemala City when he invented a dried instant coffee powder that began the same way as ground coffee beans — but one that would allow the drinker to simply add hot water to enjoy their cup of joe (no straining or brewing required). It took him about three years to perfect the process of creating dehydrated coffee crystals, and in 1909, the product was patented. Washington then launched the first widely available instant coffee for sale in 1910. Washington initially sold Red E Coffee shortly after patenting, but it wasn't mass-scaled until a year later when he founded the George Washington Coffee Refining Company and rebranded the instant coffee to the same name.