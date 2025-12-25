The Sneaky Reason Why Pasta Always Tastes Better At Restaurants (And How To Achieve It At Home)

There's nothing more comforting than a good bowl of pasta. In fact, research has proven that eating pasta actually makes you happier. So by that logic, in the quest for happiness we should be all striving to make the best pasta possible. After time spent time working in kitchens and running my own food business (not to mention growing up in Italy and eating lots of pasta), let me tell you that the biggest difference between incredible restaurant pasta and the mediocre pasta you're making at home doesn't actually come down to the ingredients — it's all about the moment the pasta leaves the pot.

At home, we tend to follow the same script: we cook pasta until it's perfectly al dente, we drain it, and then add some sauce. But in restaurants, pasta almost never finishes in boiling water. It's taken out early, then finished in the pan with the sauce, which is where those last two minutes of cooking happens and where the flavor actually develops. This is actually a common pasta mistake that people miss — pasta continues cooking even after it's drained, and even more so once it's added to hot sauce. So if it's already perfectly al dente in the pot, then those extra minutes in the sauce will definitely overcook it.