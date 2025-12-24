The Hands-Down Best Way To Revamp Leftover Lasagna

Leftover lasagna is a really great gift to have in the fridge (and you should always thank your past self when you have it). It's one of those meals where the flavor actually gets better over time, plus with all the layers of a perfect lasagna already locked in place, deep-frying it becomes an incredible way to put a wholly new spin on a leftover. Yes, consider deep-frying that lasagna; it turns it from a meal to a crispy snack with a cheesy center, turning last night's dinner into something more closely resembling fritti — deep-fried food you might find in a true Italian bar or pizza spot.

This is not a reheating method, this is an entirely new format. If your goal is simply to eat lasagna again then you should just reheat leftover lasagna in the oven, but if you want something a whole lot more exciting, this method is for you. Frying works best when the lasagna is fully chilled, so it's just perfect for leftovers. Once cold, you can easily cut it into portions that will survive being handled and battered, unlike a freshly made lasagna which would undoubtedly fall apart the moment it hit hot oil.