The Hands-Down Best Way To Revamp Leftover Lasagna
Leftover lasagna is a really great gift to have in the fridge (and you should always thank your past self when you have it). It's one of those meals where the flavor actually gets better over time, plus with all the layers of a perfect lasagna already locked in place, deep-frying it becomes an incredible way to put a wholly new spin on a leftover. Yes, consider deep-frying that lasagna; it turns it from a meal to a crispy snack with a cheesy center, turning last night's dinner into something more closely resembling fritti — deep-fried food you might find in a true Italian bar or pizza spot.
This is not a reheating method, this is an entirely new format. If your goal is simply to eat lasagna again then you should just reheat leftover lasagna in the oven, but if you want something a whole lot more exciting, this method is for you. Frying works best when the lasagna is fully chilled, so it's just perfect for leftovers. Once cold, you can easily cut it into portions that will survive being handled and battered, unlike a freshly made lasagna which would undoubtedly fall apart the moment it hit hot oil.
How to fry lasagna and why it makes sense
Once the lasagna is cold and firm, what actually matters most is the coating you give it. Just a simple flour–egg–breadcrumb setup is enough as the lasagna itself is already bursting with flavor, so you don't need to overcomplicate anything. You're only building the lasagna a shell, not adding any more seasoning. Oil temperature also matters. If it's too cool then the coating will absorb grease and not get crispy enough, and if it's too hot then the exterior will burn before it heats the lasagna through. To make it work for you, cut your lasagna into small cubes to turn it from a big slab into something that makes an impressive snack or starter — especially if you pair it with a marinara or tomato dipping sauce. Then just give it a three-step flour–egg–breadcrumb dredge and dunk it in hot oil.
Frying lasagna makes sense culturally too. It's not just some wild social media recipe; fried lasagna fits right into the Italian tradition of turning leftovers into something snack-ier, crunchier, and much more playful. It is the same instinct behind arancini (or suppli in Rome) that's made from leftover risotto, pizza fritta which utilizes leftover dough, and the like. So if you treat it as a transformation rather than a shortcut then you'll see it isn't even that gimicky — in fact, fried lasagna might just make a lot of sense.