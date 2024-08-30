The Best Way To Reheat Lasagna In The Oven For First Night Flavor

Lasagna is the perfect make-ahead dinner for busy weeknights. Make it on the weekend when you have extra time on your hands, and pop it in the oven for a quick, delicious, hearty meal for the family. It's also delicious as leftovers, the blend of sauce, noodles, and cheese enhancing in flavor as it sits in the fridge overnight. Unfortunately, sometimes your pre-made or leftover lasagna can taste a bit dry when reheated, it's delicious gooeyness replaced with an unpleasant rubbery consistency. Luckily, with a few simple tips your lasagna can taste as fresh as the first night you made it.

To reheat your lasagna in the oven, add some water or sauce to the top and bake it covered, slow, and at a relatively low temperature. Using a baking dish, cover the lasagna in foil and heat it in the oven at 325 degrees for around 45 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling. Once completely heated, remove the foil and stick it back in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes to allow the cheese to brown.

Sprinkling the lasagna with a few droplets of water or sauce and covering the dish with aluminum foil is key to retaining the moisture and preventing your lasagna from drying out. This reheating method also works for other cheesy noodle casseroles, like a tasty cheesy baked ziti.