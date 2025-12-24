How To Reheat Pancakes To Keep Them Firm On The Outside And Fluffy Inside

If you've ever reheated leftover pancakes, you know it's not so simple. It's too easy for them to turn out rubbery, soggy, or dry as cardboard. So how do you enjoy leftovers of that big batch of pancakes you spent all Sunday morning cooking? Pancakes don't have to taste better at diners than at home if you reheat them the right way. One option is to reheat them in the oven, which helps them come out firm but fluffy. Set it to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and arrange the pancakes in a single layer. Cover the dish with foil and heat until warmed, checking every few minutes to make sure they aren't drying out.

The air fryer is another great method, because the circulating hot air helps reheat pancakes evenly, whilst also keeping their moisture intact so that they are fluffy and not dry. Just make sure to keep the temperature low and don't heat for too long. You can also reheat pancakes in a skillet if you want a more crisp exterior. Warm the skillet over low to medium heat, and add the pancakes in a single layer, making sure to flip halfway through so they're evenly heated.

Finally, you may want to avoid the microwave. While you really can make pancakes in the microwave, it's not always best for reheating. Microwaving creates steam inside the pancakes, which pushes out the air pockets that help make them fluffy. This can leave the pancakes dense and rubbery. If you must use the microwave, put a damp paper towel over the pancakes to keep them moist, and microwave for around 30 seconds.