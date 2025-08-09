Yes, You Really Can Make Pancakes In The Microwave

Preparing pancakes the traditional way seems simple enough, but one hack makes preparing this breakfast food a whole lot easier. If you've ever thought of making pancakes in the microwave, you absolutely can. This is one of the many pancake hacks you need for the easiest breakfast, but it requires a whole lot less effort than the usual techniques.

After making your batter as usual, layer pancake batter in between pieces of parchment paper on a plate and cook to make a batch of pancakes. There isn't one set way to go about this recipe, but the main tip you'll need to remember is to use greaseproof parchment paper. If your paper isn't greaseproof, grease it so the pancakes don't stick. If you have round silicone molds, you can also use these to make your pancakes instead. This will give those flapjacks that perfect round shape.

The pancakes will take about 60-90 seconds in the microwave, but use your judgement to assess if they're truly done. The pancakes will get fluffy and golden on top, which is how to tell they are ready to eat. Microwaving your pancakes can give you the perfect breakfast in less than 3 minutes, which is pretty unbeatable. If you're worried about making the usual mistakes that are ruining your pancakes, the microwave will eliminate a few of those common issues.