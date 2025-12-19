Frank Sinatra Loved To Order This Simple Salad In New York On Repeat

When one thinks of Frank Sinatra — an icon of music, style, and vices — one imagines sexy songs, sure, but also cocktails, smoky rooms, and... salad? It's true, when Old Blue Eyes wasn't crooning about gambling, lighting a Lucky, or sipping Jack Daniels, he was eating his greens. And he reportedly preferred them with arugula, a bit of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and basil at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in Manhattan, New York.

Now, could Sinatra have ordered this same simple mélange almost anywhere in the world? Yes, it isn't a cronut. But he was such a fixture at Patsy's, the spot still bills itself as "A New York landmark made famous by Frank Sinatra." So it's fair to say that this Italian salad was — ahem — the best he ever had. Wholesome anecdotes about the singer's visits abound, and Patsy's is still known to serve some of Sinatra's favorites on his birthday. Should you ever drop by on December 12th and happen to find such a posthumous fête, some of Frank Sinatra's preferred preparations also included stuffed artichokes and veal Milanese.