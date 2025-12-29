The Great Depression Stew That Fed Millions And Still Speaks To Us Today
For whatever reason, some dishes have lasting power that others don't. For example, French onion soup and beef Wellington date back as far as the 18th and 19th century, respectively, and are still enjoyed today. Then, there are dishes that once made regular appearances on the kitchen table but have somehow just disappeared.
When we researched old-school soups that have fallen off the radar, one that really made an impact is the vintage Mulligan stew. Mulligan stew's origins go back to the late 1800s to early 1900s when itinerant workers dropped whatever food they could get their hands on (typically non-fresh foods) into a pot over fire. Possible foods might have included canned corn beef, onions, or tomatoes to fill out the stew, making it similar to an Irish beef stew.
These days we might call this type of stew a pantry dinner, as it's all about whatever you have on hand. Mulligan stew really has no fixed recipe. That's why, by the time the Great Depression came around, the throw-together stew became popular because of its flexibility and community meal nature.
How to make Mulligan stew
Mulligan stew was perfect as a community meal during the Great Depression — the perfect example of a Depression-era struggle meal – and it varied based on who was cooking the stew and ingredients they had available. It was a symbol of coming together and sharing the little you had, building a community. Mulligan stew was all about resourcefulness.
Today, while this dish isn't very prevalent, it hasn't been forgotten. You can find many iterations of Mulligan stew recipes on the internet — ironic since the original had no real recipe. These modern recipes might include both chicken and beef stew meat, as well as hearty vegetables, like green beans, corn, lima beans, and carrots, as well as potatoes. Although, a Mulligan stew version like that might've been considered extravagant during the Great Depression (beef and chicken!).
While we think Mulligan stew is worth another look for modern home cooks, some other old-school soups are also worth revisiting. Hamburger soup, split pea soup, Scotch broth, and dandelion soup (an Al Capone favorite) are just a few examples. But, in our opinion, one of the best, nearly forgotten soups, is the simple Mulligan stew — a wonderful reminder of how a community can come together, support one another, and make a dish that lasts for generations.