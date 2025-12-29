The Great Depression Stew That Fed Millions And Still Speaks To Us Today

For whatever reason, some dishes have lasting power that others don't. For example, French onion soup and beef Wellington date back as far as the 18th and 19th century, respectively, and are still enjoyed today. Then, there are dishes that once made regular appearances on the kitchen table but have somehow just disappeared.

When we researched old-school soups that have fallen off the radar, one that really made an impact is the vintage Mulligan stew. Mulligan stew's origins go back to the late 1800s to early 1900s when itinerant workers dropped whatever food they could get their hands on (typically non-fresh foods) into a pot over fire. Possible foods might have included canned corn beef, onions, or tomatoes to fill out the stew, making it similar to an Irish beef stew.

These days we might call this type of stew a pantry dinner, as it's all about whatever you have on hand. Mulligan stew really has no fixed recipe. That's why, by the time the Great Depression came around, the throw-together stew became popular because of its flexibility and community meal nature.