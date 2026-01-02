This Popular Fast Food Chain Might Not Be Using High-Quality Beef

Unfortunately, the lack of transparency leaves room for questions about Dairy Queen's beef sourcing. Dairy Queen currently has no policy regarding beef from cattle raised with unnecessary antibiotics, according to Consumer Reports. Low standards for food suppliers can help chains save money, which may allow them to keep prices low in a time when food costs are rising for many. The bottom line: If you want a burger with higher-quality beef, you'll want to head to a restaurant that proudly shares a plethora of meat sourcing information with customers.

Dairy Queen's website is notably vague when it comes to the beef, and we're wondering (pure speculation, just to be clear) whether all Dairy Queens use the same suppliers. The chain operates under a franchise model, meaning some decisions are left to individual location owners. That being said, brand uniformity from one restaurant to the next is a requirement, so it's unlikely that you'll find a ton of variation between Dairy Queens.

There are, however, a handful of exceptions. According to Reddit, there are a few locations — including one in Murray, Kentucky — that predate the establishment of the chain's franchise model. As a result, owners of these vintage Dairy Queen locations may have more flexibility over their food sourcing. So, while that doesn't guarantee higher-quality food, it does suggest that not every Dairy Queen operates under the same menu constraints.