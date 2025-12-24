How To Shake, Rattle And Roll Your Way To Perfect Grocery Store Blueberries

After you give the berries a good shake and determine that the container in your hand is likely to be a solid pick, give the berries a quick visual once-over. First, look for mold. Any fuzziness or white spots shouldn't be ignored, even if you only see one or two areas of growth, it doesn't take long for mold to take over the entire container. If you end up with a container that has some moldy berries, be sure to remove them (and any berries touching the mold) and toss them once you get home. An important note: don't mistake bloom — a natural, almost-powdery-looking white substance — on the skin of blueberries for mold. Bloom can actually work to fend off mold, and its presence is a sign that your berries haven't been handled much.

Another produce green flag to look for is blueberries that have a dark, blueish purple hue. If you notice lots of green or light purple berries, it's a sign that they were picked too early. Unlike some other produce, blueberries don't continue to ripen after they've been picked, so you want to look for a fully ripened pack. Finally, if you're really struggling to find mold-free, dark-colored berries that rattle in the container, you may want to choose a frozen option instead. Typically frozen at their ripest, frozen blueberries offer great nutritional value and a fun addition to breakfast, drinks, and desserts.