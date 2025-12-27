Why Chicken Wing Prices Stayed Steady Even While The Price Of Eggs Skyrocketed

Remember when eggs were pretty much a luxury item? Prices soared to over $8 per dozen in the first quarter of 2025, and were the highest the United States had seen in a decade. According to research by Clarify Capital, 33% of all Americans had to stop buying eggs because of the cost, and would only go back to buying them once they dropped below $5 a dozen. While there are a lot of underrated breakfasts you can have without eggs, the mornings always felt a little emptier without the shelled staple.

If you were a big fan of wings, you probably also noticed something strange at that same time: chicken wing prices stayed relatively stable. Why would one product spike in pricing while another stayed the same, despite coming from the same animal? As restaurant technology platform Toast explained in its October 2025 Menu Price Monitor report, it's because they don't actually come from the same animal — at least, not technically.

Chicken wings come from meatier broiler chickens, which are a different breed from egg-laying hens. While an avian flu outbreak in 2024 decimated the egg-laying population, broiler numbers stayed afloat because of how quickly the breed reaches maturity. A broiler reaches processing age within six to eight weeks, whereas it takes an egg layer around 18 weeks to start producing eggs. This means that broiler chickens were less exposed to the avian flu virus. Since supply stayed steady, so did the prices of our chicken wings. The same, unfortunately, couldn't be said about eggs.