If You Want The World's Cheapest Eggs, You'll Have To Move To This Country
Eggs are one of those grocery items that always make the list. Versatile, nutritious, and usually affordable, unless you are suddenly paying $5 for a dozen and wondering if the chickens got a raise. But if you are scouting for the absolute cheapest eggs on Earth, you might want to grab your passport and head to India.
According to the latest cost-of-living data from Numbeo, India boasts the world's lowest average price for eggs. A dozen sets you back just $0.97 USD — yes, that's the price for the whole dozen. That means plenty of those famed French omelets for less than a buck. It is not just a yolk, this stat is real, and it's sunny-side up in savings!
Numbeo, the source behind this eggy revelation, is a user-contributed cost-of-living database that aggregates prices around the world. It updates its stats every few months using a combination of user submissions, public data, and weighted averages. It is not peer-reviewed, but it is one of the most comprehensive snapshots we have got when it comes to global grocery costs.
India's egg affordability isn't some cosmic fluke, either. The country's poultry sector is massive, and competition among producers keeps prices low. Throw in lower labor and feed costs, and you have got a perfect storm of cheap protein.
Why is India's egg game so strong?
Eggs aren't some niche brunch item — they are an everyday staple in Indian households, showing up in everything from spicy curries to street-side omelets. High demand means high production, which keeps those prices in check. And before you clutch your ethically-sourced pearls — yes, there are plenty of local and small-scale operations in India keeping the supply chain humming. It's not just industrial farms churning out budget eggs (but those do exist, as well).
Compared to India's sub-dollar egg dozen, the U.S. average rings up at $3.06. In Australia? Around $4.08. Even in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, eggs are more expensive. If you're a fan of budget breakfast burritos, India is basically the holy grail. Of course, not everyone's packing up for a poultry pilgrimage. But it is a reminder of just how wildly food prices can vary depending on geography and infrastructure. In India, eggs are cheap, accessible, and central to the culinary culture. In many parts of the world, they have become a luxury. And that gap says a lot about food systems and what's on your plate.
So, even if you are a shakshuka devotee, a three-egg scramble purist, or often crave a perfect fried egg, consider this a reality check. Because while you might not relocate for a dozen eggs, it's pretty wild to know where the real egg deals are hatching.