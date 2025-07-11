If You Want The World's Cheapest Eggs, You'll Have To Move To This Country

Eggs are one of those grocery items that always make the list. Versatile, nutritious, and usually affordable, unless you are suddenly paying $5 for a dozen and wondering if the chickens got a raise. But if you are scouting for the absolute cheapest eggs on Earth, you might want to grab your passport and head to India.

According to the latest cost-of-living data from Numbeo, India boasts the world's lowest average price for eggs. A dozen sets you back just $0.97 USD — yes, that's the price for the whole dozen. That means plenty of those famed French omelets for less than a buck. It is not just a yolk, this stat is real, and it's sunny-side up in savings!

Numbeo, the source behind this eggy revelation, is a user-contributed cost-of-living database that aggregates prices around the world. It updates its stats every few months using a combination of user submissions, public data, and weighted averages. It is not peer-reviewed, but it is one of the most comprehensive snapshots we have got when it comes to global grocery costs.

India's egg affordability isn't some cosmic fluke, either. The country's poultry sector is massive, and competition among producers keeps prices low. Throw in lower labor and feed costs, and you have got a perfect storm of cheap protein.