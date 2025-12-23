Home Chefs Should Never Skip This Important Weekly Kitchen Cleaning Step. (It Could Save You A Visit From The Plumber)

Cleaning the kitchen can be a total nightmare for any home cook, especially when you're facing a neverending pile of dirty dishes after a big meal. Once the dishes are finally done — and you even use flour, the totally unexpected way to polish your sink — it feels like enough cleaning for a whole lifetime. However, there's another simple, effortless, yet overlooked step people often forget that can prevent clogged pipes and expensive plumbing bills in the long run: pouring hot water through the sink.

Jim Parker, owner of Jim's Plumbing Now, a Texas-based plumbing service, revealed in an exclusive conversation that performing a weekly hot water flush in the kitchen sink is essential for keeping the pipes clean and in good working order. "Running hot water down the drain can move grease and soap before it hardens," Parker pointed out. "Most kitchen clogs start with grease that cooled in the pipe and caught food and gunk." However, he emphasized that even though hot water can help reduce odors and funky smells caused by grease and food particles (and sometimes dissolve them as a result of the heat), it doesn't magically clean pipes that already have buildup.

Tyler Pittenger, drain and sewer specialist at Service Force Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company located in Maryland, supported Parker's advice and noted that it's a smart approach. "Whenever I clear a backed-up sink, I always tell the customer that 'water is your best friend' when it comes to keeping your pipes flowing freely," Pittenger told Chowhound.