The Totally Unexpected Way To Polish Your Sink (Hint: It's Already In Your Pantry)

If you've just found the perfect no-bleach method to disinfect your kitchen sink, and you can rest assured it's been thoroughly sanitized, the only thing left to do is give it a dazzling shine that reflects how clean it is. Enter flour, the common pantry staple used for everything from a basic loaf of bread to homemade pasta. This ingredient surprisingly has all the right qualities to polish your sink and give it a spotless appearance, too.

Flour is a powder that can be made by grinding a number of ingredients, with raw grains like wheat being the most typically used. The end result is a product that consists of very fine, mildly abrasive particles, which can do wonders at gently buffing away stubborn residue or grime without scratching your appliance up. So next time you're wondering if it's time to throw out your flour, see if you can get one last use out of it to execute this cleaning hack first.