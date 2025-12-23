DIY A Lazy Susan That Looks Like A HomeGoods Find Using Dollar Tree Supplies
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to decorating a kitchen, any truly good find has to have the perfect blend of three qualities: functionality, aesthetic quality, and affordability. This Dollar Tree lazy Susan DIY has all three, plus the added bonus of customizability. Essentially, this cheap but effective hack recreates those $50 wooden spinning stands, complete with kitchen utensil organization bins or fancy designs, that you've likely seen all over social media. It uses two Dollar Tree bamboo wooden cutting boards and two to four knock-off Mason jars along with a thrifted lazy Susan. To assemble it, glue the upright Mason jars onto one or both sides of the cutting boards, and glue the bottoms of the jars and the cutting boards on their end standing up in the center of the lazy Susan. This creates a spinning shelf with two sides of organizing potential.
The con of this idea is that it's not totally a from-scratch DIY and you can't snag everything you need at Dollar Tree. You'll still have to buy a lazy Susan, whether it's from Amazon (Auam's 10-inch acacia wood lazy Susan should do the trick) or a great score at your local Goodwill, in order to bring it to life. But the benefit of this approach is that it leaves a lot more space for customization. Many of the high-end stands offered by home goods stores are specifically made for the purpose of organization, either using plastic, bamboo, or metal compartments to separate slots for snacks, fruit, spices, kitchen utensils, or anything else. Creating your own allows you to customize the size and quantity of these compartments based on your needs — and decorate it to suit the look of your kitchen, whether by painting, wood burning, decoupaging, or something else entirely. And of course, you'll probably save a few bucks.
Customizing your DIY lazy Susan to suit your needs
How exactly you add storage to your lazy Susan should depend on what you want to use it for, so take some time to consider what kitchen items you have that could use a more intentional organization, or what countertop in your kitchen has been looking a little chaotic. If your spice drawer has been getting out of hand lately, you could use one segment of the board to keep all your favorite seasonings contained in one spot, maybe even in cute, uniform spice bottles like these Netany glass spice jars with bamboo lids. Or if your sink area is always cluttered, a smaller, plastic lazy Susan could be used for your sponges, straw cleaners, and so on, with wider plastic dividers and even a glued-down, refillable bottle for your soap.
And if all of your countertops are already so filled with appliances that there's no room, or you're just more of a fan of the minimalist, clutter-free life, don't feel like your lazy Susan has to be on display, even if it is aesthetically pleasing. A lazy Susan works great in a kitchen cabinet, on a pantry shelf, or even as an organizational tool inside your fridge, helping you make the most of your space without forcing you to take everything out of a cabinet just to access that one thing that's been shoved to the back. Instead, with a quick spin, everything inside the organizer is at your fingertips.