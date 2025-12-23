DIY A Lazy Susan That Looks Like A HomeGoods Find Using Dollar Tree Supplies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to decorating a kitchen, any truly good find has to have the perfect blend of three qualities: functionality, aesthetic quality, and affordability. This Dollar Tree lazy Susan DIY has all three, plus the added bonus of customizability. Essentially, this cheap but effective hack recreates those $50 wooden spinning stands, complete with kitchen utensil organization bins or fancy designs, that you've likely seen all over social media. It uses two Dollar Tree bamboo wooden cutting boards and two to four knock-off Mason jars along with a thrifted lazy Susan. To assemble it, glue the upright Mason jars onto one or both sides of the cutting boards, and glue the bottoms of the jars and the cutting boards on their end standing up in the center of the lazy Susan. This creates a spinning shelf with two sides of organizing potential.

The con of this idea is that it's not totally a from-scratch DIY and you can't snag everything you need at Dollar Tree. You'll still have to buy a lazy Susan, whether it's from Amazon (Auam's 10-inch acacia wood lazy Susan should do the trick) or a great score at your local Goodwill, in order to bring it to life. But the benefit of this approach is that it leaves a lot more space for customization. Many of the high-end stands offered by home goods stores are specifically made for the purpose of organization, either using plastic, bamboo, or metal compartments to separate slots for snacks, fruit, spices, kitchen utensils, or anything else. Creating your own allows you to customize the size and quantity of these compartments based on your needs — and decorate it to suit the look of your kitchen, whether by painting, wood burning, decoupaging, or something else entirely. And of course, you'll probably save a few bucks.