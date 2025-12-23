Perfectly Grilled Shrimp Starts With A Step You Probably Skip

Shrimp are some of the easiest seafoods to work with thanks to their mild flavor and quick cooking time. There are plenty of different methods for perfectly cooked shrimp; you can bread and fry them, boil them, or, for an extra burst of flavor, grill them over a flame. But to grill those shrimp perfectly every time, don't skip the step of drying them out; it's one of those big mistakes that will change the texture of your seafood.

When shrimp hit the heat, you want as little moisture on the exterior as possible. That's because if you cook meat or seafood with a moist exterior, that excess water turns to steam. This prevents a golden sear and instead replaces the shrimp's exterior with a softer texture. You might be surprised at the best method to remove moisture: let the shrimp air out in the refrigerator. This is thanks to refrigerator air being so dry. While you're used to covering refrigerated foods in plastic wrap or storing them in airtight containers to prevent air exposure, in the case of prepping shrimp, you want to do the opposite. One user on the r/AskCulinary subreddit suggested it's the quickest way to dry out the shrimp's exterior for perfect grilling, and others echoed this. "Putting them in the fridge on a rack for as long as possible really helps dry out the surface of any meat," the user suggested.