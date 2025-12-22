Why White Wine Frozen Yogurt Should Be The Star Of Your Dessert Table
Whether you're having a few friends over or hosting a full-fledged party, impressing dinner guests with delicious food is always a top priority. Next to serving a crowd-pleasing olive dip, shrimp cocktail, and a few other appetizers, continue to wow your guests with one unconventional treat everyone is sure to enjoy. Instead of ending the night with bowlfuls of lemon sorbet or three-ingredient frozen yogurt made with Greek yogurt, berries, and honey, serve an unexpected boozy dessert like white wine frozen yogurt. Sure enough, combining rich and creamy yogurt with dry white wine creates an ultra-refreshing confection that's pleasurable to eat.
Better yet, making this wine-infused delight is simple and only requires a small assortment of essential ingredients: full-fat Greek yogurt, dry white wine, lemon juice, sugar, and a hint of salt. To prepare this dessert, all you need to do is whisk together the ingredients and then process the mixture in an ice cream maker for up to 15 minutes or until thickened. Alternatively, whisk and freeze your ice cream base and then, once frozen, blend the mixture in a food processor or blender.
To achieve an easily scoopable consistency that resembles the frozen yogurt from your favorite neighborhood shop, wait to make this dessert until after mealtime or right before serving. For a firmer texture, prepare this dessert the night before and store it in your freezer. Fortunately, with more useful tips, you're guaranteed to make a delicious recipe that's easy to upgrade with a variety of toppings.
The best way to make and serve white wine frozen yogurt
For starters, always make sure to use full-fat Greek yogurt for proper emulsification and enough sugar for an extra creamy end result. Not enough sugar can make frozen yogurt overly icy. Also, when selecting the right wine for the job, choose an extra-dry variety of sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, or chardonnay. Sweeter wines like riesling and moscato may add too much sweetness and taste overwhelming instead of complementing the Greek yogurt.
When it comes to serving this sweet and zingy concoction to dinner guests, go the extra mile with toppings. To add a little something extra, sweeten plain Greek yogurt with pantry staples you already have like honey, agave, or maple syrup. You can also add a bit more brightness with small amounts of lemon or orange zest. For more texture and color, add raspberries, blackberries, or pomegranate arils. Lastly, for a heartier addition, serve with homemade granola. To streamline the serving process, serve frozen yogurt in cups, bowls, or even wine glasses, and allow your guests to choose their own selection of preferred toppings.
After you make this delicious dessert, you may want to get more adventurous and try a few more tasty combinations. For example, make a fruitier frozen yogurt with dry rosé wine and a small amount of pomegranate juice. You can also make red wine frozen yogurt and highlight its complex flavor with a dark chocolate sauce or blackberry compote.