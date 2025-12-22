Why White Wine Frozen Yogurt Should Be The Star Of Your Dessert Table

Whether you're having a few friends over or hosting a full-fledged party, impressing dinner guests with delicious food is always a top priority. Next to serving a crowd-pleasing olive dip, shrimp cocktail, and a few other appetizers, continue to wow your guests with one unconventional treat everyone is sure to enjoy. Instead of ending the night with bowlfuls of lemon sorbet or three-ingredient frozen yogurt made with Greek yogurt, berries, and honey, serve an unexpected boozy dessert like white wine frozen yogurt. Sure enough, combining rich and creamy yogurt with dry white wine creates an ultra-refreshing confection that's pleasurable to eat.

Better yet, making this wine-infused delight is simple and only requires a small assortment of essential ingredients: full-fat Greek yogurt, dry white wine, lemon juice, sugar, and a hint of salt. To prepare this dessert, all you need to do is whisk together the ingredients and then process the mixture in an ice cream maker for up to 15 minutes or until thickened. Alternatively, whisk and freeze your ice cream base and then, once frozen, blend the mixture in a food processor or blender.

To achieve an easily scoopable consistency that resembles the frozen yogurt from your favorite neighborhood shop, wait to make this dessert until after mealtime or right before serving. For a firmer texture, prepare this dessert the night before and store it in your freezer. Fortunately, with more useful tips, you're guaranteed to make a delicious recipe that's easy to upgrade with a variety of toppings.