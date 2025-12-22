The Common Costco Gift You Absolutely Cannot Return

While the general consensus is that gift card returns aren't allowed at Costco, there are some exceptions based on state laws. In California, consumers are able to request a refund on a gift card if the remaining gift card amount is less than $9.99. The purpose is to ensure consumers are getting the full value of their card. Sometimes, when you have so little cash left on a card, it's hard to find a way to use it, which is where these small refunds come in handy.

Note that $10 is just over the maximum refund of any state. Colorado allows a refund request for anything $5 or below, and there are six states where a refund can be issued for any balance of $4.99 or less: Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington. Rhode Island and Vermont both allow gift card refunds of 99 cents or less.

If you want to purchase Costco gift cards but need to make sure the gift recipient gets use out of them, you can keep them more generic. Treat them to a steak dinner at a quality chain restaurant with a gift card to Fogo de Chão, or to something more casual like California Pizza Kitchen or Alamo Drafthouse.