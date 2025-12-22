The Canadian Costco Dairy Find That's The Versatile Protein Boost Your Meals Need

Protein has been trending in the modern diet, with shoppers flocking to purchase protein bars, protein powders, and more products that will increase their daily intake. If you're looking for different varieties of high-protein foods, there's a versatile product available at Costco locations in Canada that may become a part of the next trend in the protein-rich nutrition landscape.

Pressed cottage cheese is a crumbly form of cottage cheese with a variety of appealing nutritional and culinary properties. The M-C Dairy Pressed Cottage Cheese at Costco contains a whopping 27 grams of protein per ¾ cup serving, and about 1 gram of fat. Pressed cottage cheese, also called dry cottage cheese and farmer's cheese, is made by adding an acid, such as vinegar or rennet, to milk — just like in a recipe for making conventional cottage cheese. However, it goes a step further by removing the liquid whey and pressing the curds, creating a drier product. The pressed cheese still has some moisture, but usually much less than conventional store-bought cottage cheese, which has milk added to it after the curd has formed. This versatile ingredient has a mildly tangy flavor and can be used in a variety of sweet and savory dishes to add a burst of protein.