The Open Table Feature For Reserving Crowded Restaurants Last-Minute

No matter where you live, there are probably one or two restaurants that are simply impossible to get into. You call or visit its website to try and get a table a day, a week, or even a month out, and there is simply nothing available. Or, worse yet, you're trying to find a table on short notice at any fine dining establishments that serve a luxurious experience on top of top notch food. It can feel impossible — for certain stretches of the year, it often is. However, rather than throwing in the towel and ordering pizza from a chain (not that there isn't good fast food pizza to be had), consider utilizing one Open Table feature.

That's right, Open Table, the app used for booking restaurant reservations, has a feature that just might nab you a last minute seat at the tres chic eatery of your dreams. To access this feature, download the Open Table app and search the restaurant you would like to book a reservation for. Then, select the size of your party and the date and time of your preferred reservation. If there are no available seats, a "Notify Me" button appears (it appears as "Set Alert" for Android users). Click on "Notify Me" and select your available time frame for reservations. If a reservation opens up for that time slot, you will be notified and you can book your table.