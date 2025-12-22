The Open Table Feature For Reserving Crowded Restaurants Last-Minute
No matter where you live, there are probably one or two restaurants that are simply impossible to get into. You call or visit its website to try and get a table a day, a week, or even a month out, and there is simply nothing available. Or, worse yet, you're trying to find a table on short notice at any fine dining establishments that serve a luxurious experience on top of top notch food. It can feel impossible — for certain stretches of the year, it often is. However, rather than throwing in the towel and ordering pizza from a chain (not that there isn't good fast food pizza to be had), consider utilizing one Open Table feature.
That's right, Open Table, the app used for booking restaurant reservations, has a feature that just might nab you a last minute seat at the tres chic eatery of your dreams. To access this feature, download the Open Table app and search the restaurant you would like to book a reservation for. Then, select the size of your party and the date and time of your preferred reservation. If there are no available seats, a "Notify Me" button appears (it appears as "Set Alert" for Android users). Click on "Notify Me" and select your available time frame for reservations. If a reservation opens up for that time slot, you will be notified and you can book your table.
What to know about Open Table's Notify Me feature
There are a few things to note about this feature. For starters, just because you receive a notification that a table has opened up doesn't mean that the table is automatically reserved for you. Anyone who has set a "Notify Me" alert can reserve the open table, so it might be snagged before you get the chance to book. Additionally, you must be logged in to your Open Table account to access this feature, and you must have your notifications turned on to be notified of open tables during your selected window. If you want to modify your "Notify Me" request, go into the app and search under the Reservations tab. There, you can alter your request or cancel it.
If you do manage to snag a table using this feature and end up not being able to make it, be sure to cancel at least 30 minutes ahead of time (or in accordance with the restaurant's cancellation policy). Also, be sure not to ghost on your reservation, especially during peak times — some restaurants implement a no-show or late cancellation fee. If you have any questions about cancellation policies, check the restaurant's website or give them a call.