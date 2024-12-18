The Key To McDonald's Minced Onion Is Starting With Dehydrated Onions

McDonald's is known for a whole lot of delicious menu items. But sometimes, what makes its meals most craveable are the little details. And although the classic Quarter Pounder features fresh onions, most of the restaurant's sandwiches (including the iconic Big Mac, McDouble, and the standard hamburger) feature one such special touch — minced onions.

This addition contributes tasty aromatics and texture, bringing depth and craveability to every juicy sandwich. But there's a key to these little alliums from a culinary perspective: the removal of moisture. The minced onions in McDonald's dishes are actually nothing more than the same type of dehydrated onions you can find in your grocer's spice section. McDonald's simply mixes them with water to reinvigorate them before using as a topping for your favorite sandwich.

So if there isn't much to these onions beyond a little water, what makes them so extra delicious? Well, if you're somewhat sensitive to the powerful flavor of fresh onions, these may be more appealing, as the process of dehydration helps mellow out onion's natural intensity. That means a sweeter addition to your savory burger, bringing contrast and complexity.