Italy's Oldest Barista Is 101 Years Old And She Doesn't Plan To Retire Any Time Soon

From drinking tea to following a Mediterranean diet to keeping the mind sharp with crossword puzzles, people around the world are struggling to figure out the key to longevity. Anna Possi — known as Nonna Anna to her customers — is proving that a lifetime of doing what you love may play a role in hitting the 100-year mark. Possi is Italy's oldest barista at 101 years young, and she has no plans to hang up her apron any time soon, according to PBS News. Typically working 12-hour days year-round, without any days off, Possi has become a pillar of Nebbiuno, her small, picturesque town in Northern Italy.

Possi and her late husband opened Bar Centrale in 1958, and it's been running under Possi's leadership ever since her husband passed away in 1974. She loves what she does, and she's going to continue running the bar for the foreseeable future. Possi says that seeing her customers is what keeps her moving. Now that she's earned the title of oldest barista in Italy, Bar Centrale has become a bit of a tourist attraction, allowing Possi to share her zest for life with travelers from around the world who stop by to take photos with her and enjoy coffee, pastries, and apple pie (that's only available on Sundays).