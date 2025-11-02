Do Tea Drinkers Actually Live Longer?

There's a running theory among scientists, tea drinkers, and holistic health enthusiasts that those of us who drink tea tend to live longer. Drinking certain types of tea does have significant health benefits, but is it the drink itself that has seemingly magical properties, or is it something else entirely?

To find out, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Angel Luk, a registered dietician. She emphasized that the lifestyle of tea drinkers could be at the heart of its link to longevity. Chances are, those people who choose to drink tea regularly are doing so as an alternative to less "healthy" drinks like sodas or even flavored, syrupy coffees, which can be higher in sugar and caffeine, she said. Swapping sugary beverages for tea might seem like a small switch, but it comes with more benefits than you might think. "While additional calories, sugar, or caffeine in isolation may not be solely responsible for a shortened lifespan, they hold the potential to decrease health by worsening weight-related health conditions, blood sugar, and blood pressure management," Luk explained.

So, tea's link to a long life is often due to the habits of the people who drink it, and it's not just their choice of beverages that comes into play. "It's also possible that the tea drinkers in the studies noted have an overall healthier eating approach that's low in ultra-processed foods and includes regular physical activity," Luk said.