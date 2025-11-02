Do Tea Drinkers Actually Live Longer?
There's a running theory among scientists, tea drinkers, and holistic health enthusiasts that those of us who drink tea tend to live longer. Drinking certain types of tea does have significant health benefits, but is it the drink itself that has seemingly magical properties, or is it something else entirely?
To find out, we sat down for an exclusive chat with Angel Luk, a registered dietician. She emphasized that the lifestyle of tea drinkers could be at the heart of its link to longevity. Chances are, those people who choose to drink tea regularly are doing so as an alternative to less "healthy" drinks like sodas or even flavored, syrupy coffees, which can be higher in sugar and caffeine, she said. Swapping sugary beverages for tea might seem like a small switch, but it comes with more benefits than you might think. "While additional calories, sugar, or caffeine in isolation may not be solely responsible for a shortened lifespan, they hold the potential to decrease health by worsening weight-related health conditions, blood sugar, and blood pressure management," Luk explained.
So, tea's link to a long life is often due to the habits of the people who drink it, and it's not just their choice of beverages that comes into play. "It's also possible that the tea drinkers in the studies noted have an overall healthier eating approach that's low in ultra-processed foods and includes regular physical activity," Luk said.
How tea can support a healthier body and mind
While the lifestyle choices that tea-drinking promotes can certainly have a positive effect on health, the tea itself likely plays a role as well. "Tea contains phyto (plant-based) chemicals, including polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," Angel Luk said. These properties can help negate the possibility of long-term health conditions, including chronic diseases.
Natural drinks like tea can also give you the same boost as coffee, but without the common downsides. "Depending on the strength of the brewed tea, there could be less caffeine than a strong cup of coffee," Luk said — good news if you're sensitive to caffeine, and want to avoid those jitters you get when you have too much coffee. Tea also tends to promote a healthier lifestyle than coffee. "Generally speaking, tea is more often associated with relaxation and stress reduction, especially when taken plain, without added sweeteners or other ingredients," Luk said. She compared this to the way we tend to use coffee; it's what we reach for when we're stressed out or need to be alert for high-stakes situations, such as test-taking.
How to start drinking tea for better health
There are a lot of options out there when it comes to choosing what tea to buy, but there's no need to spend a load of money on some extremely expensive herbal tea. Rather, a basic selection of tea bags is all you really need to start your tea drinking journey. "I would likely suggest buying a small mixed tea bag selection as a budget-friendly way to explore a number of options," Angel Luk said. Once you've had a few different teas, you'll likely have a good sense of what you like (and what you don't), and be able to choose the right variety for you. Herbal teas like green tea, jasmine, or oolong, or those brewed from loose-leaf tea instead of in tea bags, might be the best options, as their herbaceous, high-quality flavors might make you less inclined to enhance the drink with sugar.
When it comes to adding any sweeteners to tea, Luk recommends keeping things simple to start. "As a first step, I think it's best to enjoy the tea plain," she said. "[Pay] attention to the recommendations on the tea box or label that indicate brew time to avoid overly weak or strong flavors, unless that is personally preferred." Then, when you've found your winners, Luk suggests experimenting. "Once there are a few established favorites," she says, "[you] can have fun investing a bit more money to try that type of tea in different formats." Play with add-ins like milk and various sweeteners, or try the tea in latte-form — you're sure to find something you love.