The Breakfast Chain French Toast We Ranked The Best According To Our Taste Test

First Watch uses challah bread for its French toast, which is preferred by the professionals due to its fluffy texture and pleasant flavor. Besides First Watch, only one other restaurant on the ranking typically uses challah for its French toast: IHOP, which only came in at No. 5 because its French toast batter wasn't all that interesting. Other bread choices include brioche (Bob Evans) and sourdough (Cracker Barrel and the Original Pancake House). For the most part, though, the bread choice didn't make or break the ranking. Our final assessment ultimately came down to the batter, value, and toppings.

Speaking of toppings: In addition to the crown-clinching compote, First Watch's French toast is served with whipped butter and powdered cinnamon sugar. The syrup that came with the reviewed dish was just a basic flavored syrup made with cane sugar. However, you can upgrade to real maple syrup if you like — highly recommended, and something we particularly appreciated about Cracker Barrel's French toast.

In addition to its original French toast, First Watch offers a fresh-fruit-topped Floridan French toast that comes with tropical fruits like banana and kiwi, along with seasonal berries. Younger diners can order the kids' French toast that comes with a single slice alongside fresh fruit and your choice of bacon or sausage. Both of these are also made with challah bread and topped with powdered cinnamon sugar.