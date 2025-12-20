The Aldi Meat Cut That's Rarely Found At Other Grocery Stores

If you're craving a rich-tasting and tender meat dish, yet are seeking something succulent that you might not have eaten before, Aldi sells a cut that isn't found at many other grocery stores. Better still, it's fairly easy to prepare and pairs well with an array of sides. Some of the well-known and best cuts of lamb for grilling are lamb chops, including loin and shoulder cuts, and lamb shank, among others. However, if you're looking for a roast that's different and rewarding, check out the grocer's Never Any! Split Lamb Breastthe next time you're in the meat aisle.

Aldi offers this chest cut in a 4-pound package at around $3.80 per pound, depending on the location. This is less than the price at H-E-B, which lists it online at about $4.70 per pound. For similar cuts at other stores, bone-in lamb rib chops at Whole Foods Market cost about $24 per pound, while D'Artagnan sells a bone-in lamb belly cut at 6 pounds for around $53, or slightly under $9 per pound. Otherwise, it's difficult to find the split lamb breast at most retail stores unless you shop at an independent butcher shop. Split lamb breast, which is often sold bone-in, like at Aldi, is comprised of the breast plate/brisket, lower belly, and ribs. It's robustly flavored and incredibly rich, provided you know the best way to cook it.