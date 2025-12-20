The Aldi Meat Cut That's Rarely Found At Other Grocery Stores
If you're craving a rich-tasting and tender meat dish, yet are seeking something succulent that you might not have eaten before, Aldi sells a cut that isn't found at many other grocery stores. Better still, it's fairly easy to prepare and pairs well with an array of sides. Some of the well-known and best cuts of lamb for grilling are lamb chops, including loin and shoulder cuts, and lamb shank, among others. However, if you're looking for a roast that's different and rewarding, check out the grocer's Never Any! Split Lamb Breastthe next time you're in the meat aisle.
Aldi offers this chest cut in a 4-pound package at around $3.80 per pound, depending on the location. This is less than the price at H-E-B, which lists it online at about $4.70 per pound. For similar cuts at other stores, bone-in lamb rib chops at Whole Foods Market cost about $24 per pound, while D'Artagnan sells a bone-in lamb belly cut at 6 pounds for around $53, or slightly under $9 per pound. Otherwise, it's difficult to find the split lamb breast at most retail stores unless you shop at an independent butcher shop. Split lamb breast, which is often sold bone-in, like at Aldi, is comprised of the breast plate/brisket, lower belly, and ribs. It's robustly flavored and incredibly rich, provided you know the best way to cook it.
How to make the most of Aldi's split lamb breast
There are a few things to keep in mind when cooking split lamb breast to make it truly memorable. For starters, marinating and brining are especially useful for this fatty cut; consider rubbing the meat with olive oil, your favorite lamb seasoning, and Greek yogurt — as in our perfect boneless roasted leg of lamb recipe — for an hour or more in the fridge to develop nuanced flavor. One of the most effective and easiest cooking methods is roasting, which concentrates the meat's richness. You can expect to cook a whole bone-in breast this way for about two hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit (boned, it might only take one hour, uncovered, at 350 degrees Fahrenheit).
Split lamb breast is also one of the best lamb cuts for smoking. It's fattiness is perfect for achieving a melt-in-your-mouth texture when treated similarly to the best tender brisket. Trim the fat a bit, rub with vinegar, seasonings, and a bit of mustard, then smoke at 250 degrees for between two and three hours. The key is to flip it a few times during smoking and spritz it with apple cider vinegar to keep it moist.
Whether roasted, smoked, or braised, split lamb breast complements sides like saffron-scented jasmine rice, roasted vegetables, classic pairings like lemony orzo and mint sauce, and even condiments like Aldi's Specially Selected Caramelized Red Onion Chutney. As one Redditor and Aldi shopper put it, "This is an amazing cut irrespective of the price — and a winner for any lamb lover."