This $8 Ikea Find Makes Tiny Kitchen Countertops Feel Twice As Big

Corralling any loose produce on your countertops is one of several surefire ways to maximize your kitchen space, but some designs feel visually heavier than others. If you want to clear some counter space while also making your tiny kitchen feel a lot bigger, you might want to give Ikea 365+ food storage baskets a shot. They're mesh metal baskets that come in dandelion yellow and sea green, so they feel airier than more solid containers while also adding a breezy pop of color to your kitchen. And since they come in a pack of two for just $8, they're as light on the budget as they are on the eyes.

They can also help your fruits and vegetables last longer, as some produce actually continues to respire after it's harvested. Uncut onions, for instance, absorb oxygen and release water even as they're sitting on your kitchen countertop. Keeping them in a sealed container traps all that moisture inside and accelerates spoilage. Mesh baskets allow for better air circulation and stave off this problem.

Not all produce, however, would appreciate these baskets. While onions and garlic would feel right at home, storing citrus on your kitchen counter is a huge mistake. An orange, for example, continues to release moisture through the pores on its rind, so keeping one on the countertop would cause it to lose volume and flavor. For the Ikea 365+ food storage basket, it's best to go with fruits and vegetables that do well at room temperature, like apples, mangoes, ginger, jicama, potatoes, and tomatoes. Bread, coffee beans, and basil are a few other foods you shouldn't store in the fridge.