My Favorite Cocktail Bar In Seattle Serves Drinks As Pretty As Art

Seattle is very much a cocktail bar town, so it's hard to choose an all-time favorite spot. I say this as a former bartender myself, and present mixology enthusiast, who's been covering the local drinking establishment scene for the past several years. Much as I love talking about my favorite Seattle speakeasies or dives with weirdly good menus, my recommendations depend on what you're in the mood for. If you're looking for a drink to impress the palate and dazzle the eye, there is one place that consistently churns out some of the most creative and hands-down gorgeous cocktails I've ever seen: Paper Fan, a cozy cocktail lounge tucked into the upstairs loft of a noodle restaurant.

It's not quite a speakeasy, though it certainly evokes that kind of vibe. The bar is beautiful, with plush seating, gold accents, and thick, regal drapery concealing it from downstairs view. The real draw is nevertheless the cocktails themselves, which play heavily with tea infusions and visual effects. Trust me — these are the most Instagram-worthy drinks you can find in Seattle. The first time I went, I got a matcha drink with melon liqueur garnished with flowers while my partner got a Japanese whiskey-based cocktail that literally smoked. I've seen ones with real cotton candy and elaborately cut fruit twists. Even the mocktails (of which it has a few) look like works of art. Sure, the presentation's a bit gimmicky, but that's only an issue if the drinks didn't actually taste good.