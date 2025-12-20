The Swift Cooking Method That Gives You Creamy Mashed Potatoes In Just 10 Minutes

Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish for just about any meal and occasion. Not only are they an easy recipe to follow, they're also completely versatile. Serve them plain with butter, add seasonings like rosemary or chives, or even cream cheese for a tangy taste. The only downfall of a mashed potato recipe is that it can be time consuming — prepping and cooking the potatoes can take over an hour when all said and done. If you're looking for a way to make mashed potatoes on the fly, a pressure cooker is the tool you need in your kitchen.

Pressure cookers like Instant Pots are a great cooking method, and this technique will have your potatoes softened and ready to mash within six minutes. In a regular boiling pot, potatoes can take around 30 minutes to cook, which can make a big difference in the kitchen if you need the time. All you need to do is add 2 pounds of peeled potatoes to an Instant Pot with 2 cups of water, and let it do the rest of the work. The pressure cooker is great for trapping the steam and making your potatoes firm. When they're done, drain the potatoes, add in any extra ingredients like heavy cream or seasonings of your choice, and mash them. For easy mashing, a ricer works great to create a smooth product. The result is perfectly creamy mashed potatoes that look and taste fresh out of a restaurant.