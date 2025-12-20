Add Vintage Charm To Everyday Spice Storage With Dollar Tree's Mini Shaker Jars
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cute kitchen accessories are often on the pricer side of things, making it hard to stick to your decorating budget without erring on the side of kitschy. But with the help of a little imagination, many Dollar Tree finds can be creatively repurposed into something functional, charming, and still reasonably priced. One of those finds that evokes a slightly vintage feel? These adorably small Mason jar-shaped glass shakers. They are priced at $1.50 each, and are the perfect size to store your spices in for a uniform look that will nevertheless help your modern kitchen feel more inviting.
Each glass jar has a convenient handle and comes paired with a silver metal lid, some of which have holes on top to make it easy for you to shake out salt and pepper diner style, or add a dash of garlic powder or paprika to your roasted vegetables. If you spring for a set of them, they'd be easy to hang in a row on a key holder or hat rack, or set on a wooden shelf near your oven for quick access.
A guide to personalizing the mini shakers
The mini Mason jars look great on their own, so if you want a sleek and tidy look, you can leave them alone. But if you're feeling crafty, the clear surface is a perfect canvas for a colorful paint job. Alternatively, you could use chalkboard stickers, like these ones by MAZliving from Amazon, to label each jar with the proper spice name. It's a hack that's especially useful if you like to make and store your own custom spice blends at home, whether that's a simple herb salt or a special family recipe for Italian seasoning. There's one other fun use for these mini shakers. Fill one shaker with cinnamon sugar and another with powdered sugar, and make your kids' day (or your own) by using them as a fancy way to top a syrup-drizzled serving of fluffy pancakes with an extra dose of warm sweetness.
While you're at the low-priced craft store, don't rush — take a look around for other projects you could bring to life. After all, there are quite a few Dollar Tree finds that can help organize your kitchen with a small dose of arts and crafts, and these mini shaker jars are just of them.