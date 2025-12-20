Add Vintage Charm To Everyday Spice Storage With Dollar Tree's Mini Shaker Jars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cute kitchen accessories are often on the pricer side of things, making it hard to stick to your decorating budget without erring on the side of kitschy. But with the help of a little imagination, many Dollar Tree finds can be creatively repurposed into something functional, charming, and still reasonably priced. One of those finds that evokes a slightly vintage feel? These adorably small Mason jar-shaped glass shakers. They are priced at $1.50 each, and are the perfect size to store your spices in for a uniform look that will nevertheless help your modern kitchen feel more inviting.

Each glass jar has a convenient handle and comes paired with a silver metal lid, some of which have holes on top to make it easy for you to shake out salt and pepper diner style, or add a dash of garlic powder or paprika to your roasted vegetables. If you spring for a set of them, they'd be easy to hang in a row on a key holder or hat rack, or set on a wooden shelf near your oven for quick access.