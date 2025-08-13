This '90s Island Design Trend Will Make Your Modern Kitchen More Inviting

The butcher block, which is made up of different pieces of wood glued together, was originally created by blacksmiths, as they needed an extremely durable surface for working. In 1887, a butcher named Conrad Boos had a local blacksmith make him his own block, which he then used as a butchering surface. From there, the block took off and was sold as "Boos Butcher Block."

Nowadays, these butcher blocks are often utilized as kitchen countertops that people can use for all of their kitchen needs. They're more affordable than other surfaces like granite and are extremely durable. There are some downsides, however, like the fact that it can be harder to maintain and is easier to damage with heat or cuts, and it doesn't wear as well as other surfaces, meaning it may be a turnoff when it comes time to sell your home.

The trend was a hit in the 1990s because it aesthetically matched what was popular in design at the time: a lot of wood to create a cozy, comforting, and maximalist feel. If your nostalgia is pulling you back to the comfort of the '90s, you can implement this design trend into your kitchen, and there are a few ways to do it. You can use a prefabricated slab and have it fit to your island, which can cost between $200 and $500. You can also have one built and priced by square foot, which is usually between $25 and $100 per square foot. You can also choose to buy a portable one with wheels, which runs anywhere between $200 and $1,000.