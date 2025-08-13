This '90s Island Design Trend Will Make Your Modern Kitchen More Inviting
Nostalgia for the '90s is at an all-time high. Our days are riddled with AI and our smartphones are glued to our fingertips, and our longing for the simplicity of our analog days is growing stronger. As '90s kids, we miss the bliss of popping in a CD to listen to with friends, going to Blockbuster to pick a movie for Friday night, or interacting with someone at a cafe instead of swiping on Hinge. And the nostalgia doesn't stop there. Many people are swapping the common modern-day minimalism designs in their homes for a more '90s-inspired maximalism (even though, admittedly, not every '90s design trend was a winner). Think "Family Matters," "Full House," "Friends," "The Golden Girls," "You've Got Mail," and "Practical Magic" — all of which have some of the most iconic '90s home decor imaginable.
One of the best design trends from the '90s is something that can make any modern kitchen feel more inviting and warm. This design trend is known as the "butcher block kitchen island," which was a staple in homes in the 1990s and is something we are seeing much more of now.
The butcher block kitchen island
The butcher block, which is made up of different pieces of wood glued together, was originally created by blacksmiths, as they needed an extremely durable surface for working. In 1887, a butcher named Conrad Boos had a local blacksmith make him his own block, which he then used as a butchering surface. From there, the block took off and was sold as "Boos Butcher Block."
Nowadays, these butcher blocks are often utilized as kitchen countertops that people can use for all of their kitchen needs. They're more affordable than other surfaces like granite and are extremely durable. There are some downsides, however, like the fact that it can be harder to maintain and is easier to damage with heat or cuts, and it doesn't wear as well as other surfaces, meaning it may be a turnoff when it comes time to sell your home.
The trend was a hit in the 1990s because it aesthetically matched what was popular in design at the time: a lot of wood to create a cozy, comforting, and maximalist feel. If your nostalgia is pulling you back to the comfort of the '90s, you can implement this design trend into your kitchen, and there are a few ways to do it. You can use a prefabricated slab and have it fit to your island, which can cost between $200 and $500. You can also have one built and priced by square foot, which is usually between $25 and $100 per square foot. You can also choose to buy a portable one with wheels, which runs anywhere between $200 and $1,000.