Gordon Ramsay Uses Fresh Tomatoes To Thicken Turkey Gravy (Here's Why It Works)

For many cooks, turkey gravy can't be made without first making a roux. The thickening agent is what gives gravy the perfect consistency to coat all that extra flavor onto the meat. It might come as a surprise, then, to learn that Gordon Ramsay doesn't even mention roux when making his own turkey gravy; instead, he uses fresh tomatoes to both thicken the gravy and add another dimension of flavor.

At first, it might seem a little counterintuitive to use tomatoes to thicken gravy, considering they're 95% water; all that juice should theoretically make the gravy runnier. Tomatoes, however, also naturally contain a polysaccharide known as pectin. Polysaccharides like pectin are soluble fibers that absorb and trap liquids when cooked, creating a gelatinous mesh network. As the gravy cooks, the pectin from the tomatoes thickens the liquid while any excess water evaporates, resulting in a thick, rich sauce.

Pectin is the very same reason fruit jams get their texture. The pectin found in fruits similarly gelatinizes the water and juices that go into a jam. The concentration of pectin is just higher in a jam than what Ramsay uses for his gravy, which is why a fruit jam sets while the gravy remains a thick liquid. Had he added a lot more tomatoes and cooked them for longer, he theoretically could have made something like a gravy jam because of all that added pectin. And if that sounds delicious to you, you may want to try using any leftover turkey gravy to make a flavor-packed gravy mayo, too.