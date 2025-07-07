How Bobby Flay Builds A Bold And Flavorful Salisbury Steak Gravy Without A Roux

Bobby Flay is no stranger to bold flavors. The American chef and TV personality has built a career on revamping comfort food classics (his mushroom-kale enchilada is a Flay family favorite), and his take on Salisbury steak is no exception. Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning (via YouTube) the 60-year-old shared his recipe for making a rich, savory gravy for the dish — without ever reaching for a roux. Traditional gravies often start with a roux (equal parts flour and fat cooked together as a base for thickening sauces), but the celebrity chef takes a different route to let the ingredients do the heavy lifting.

After searing steaks in a pan, Flay renders the leftover fat as a flavor base. Into that goes a hearty mix of onions and mushrooms sautéed until soft. The natural moisture and sugars in the vegetables help build depth in the gravy while starting the thickening process. Once the vegetables are soft and slightly caramelized, Flay layers in the flavor. First comes beef broth to form the body of the sauce, followed by a splash of Worcestershire sauce for a hit of umami and a spoonful of tomato paste. The paste isn't just for its sweet, tangy flavor, but also to help naturally thicken the sauce. To finish, Flay stirs in a touch of half-and-half. This addition lends a silky texture and a subtle richness that balances the acidity of the tomato paste and the savoriness of the broth. The result is a glossy, full-bodied gravy with no flour or cornstarch in sight.