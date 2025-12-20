The 2-Ingredient Bacon Appetizer You Can Practically Make In Your Sleep

There's something about bacon that makes everything better. The scientific reason bacon tastes so good with everything is that it's salty, fatty, and rich in umami, a savory flavor caused by glutamate. This amino acid, which bacon contains in abundance, enhances the flavor of nearly any food it touches, thus making bacon the perfect party appetizer. And speaking of parties, while you can wrap your grilled cheese in bacon and thank us later, there's another snack you can envelop in this umami-rich meat to make an appetizer that your guests will find equally satisfying: crackers.

The best part about this irresistibly tasty treat is its simplicity because it only requires two ingredients to prepare. All you need is a box of crackers and thinly sliced fresh bacon from your local butcher. Then just wrap the bacon slices around the center of each cracker, and bake them in the oven until the meat turns wonderfully golden and crispy. Once you notice that beautiful golden-brown color on the bacon and catch the irresistible aroma filling your kitchen, it's a sign the Maillard reaction has begun. This complex chemical process happens when amino acids and sugars are exposed to high temperatures and start interacting.

With that in mind, once your bacon-wrapped crackers reach that stage, it's time to take them out of the oven and serve them while they're hot and crispy. However, if the recipe feels a bit too simple and you'd like to give the snack an extra boost of flavor, feel free to experiment with some extra spices or other ingredients.