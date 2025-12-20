The 2-Ingredient Bacon Appetizer You Can Practically Make In Your Sleep
There's something about bacon that makes everything better. The scientific reason bacon tastes so good with everything is that it's salty, fatty, and rich in umami, a savory flavor caused by glutamate. This amino acid, which bacon contains in abundance, enhances the flavor of nearly any food it touches, thus making bacon the perfect party appetizer. And speaking of parties, while you can wrap your grilled cheese in bacon and thank us later, there's another snack you can envelop in this umami-rich meat to make an appetizer that your guests will find equally satisfying: crackers.
The best part about this irresistibly tasty treat is its simplicity because it only requires two ingredients to prepare. All you need is a box of crackers and thinly sliced fresh bacon from your local butcher. Then just wrap the bacon slices around the center of each cracker, and bake them in the oven until the meat turns wonderfully golden and crispy. Once you notice that beautiful golden-brown color on the bacon and catch the irresistible aroma filling your kitchen, it's a sign the Maillard reaction has begun. This complex chemical process happens when amino acids and sugars are exposed to high temperatures and start interacting.
With that in mind, once your bacon-wrapped crackers reach that stage, it's time to take them out of the oven and serve them while they're hot and crispy. However, if the recipe feels a bit too simple and you'd like to give the snack an extra boost of flavor, feel free to experiment with some extra spices or other ingredients.
A touch of creativity is all it takes to elevate your bacon-wrapped crackers
While waiting for the oven to preheat, consider adding a couple of flavorful extras to your bacon-wrapped crackers to make them even more irresistible. Sprinkling a little bit of brown sugar over the bacon slices will cause it to melt and caramelize in the oven. This will make the bacon slices slightly more sticky and chewy, while creating a beautiful sweet-and-salty glaze. Meanwhile, keep in mind that if you don't have brown sugar on hand, maple syrup or honey make great alternatives.
You also might be surprised to learn that bourbon brings the best flavor to candied bacon, so if you have an open bottle at home, don't hesitate to put it to good use and brush a small amount of it over your bacon-wrapped crackers. You'll be impressed by the extra depth and subtle smokiness of the final result.
Of course, cheese is always worth considering when bacon (and crackers) is involved. The reason this combination always works is because the bacon's crispness will beautifully balance the cheese's creaminess and make each bite more satisfying. While you can experiment with melty cheeses like cheddar, mozzarella, or Gouda, even parmesan works equally well. Finally, if you'd like to add a spicy kick to your bacon-wrapped crackers, a little bit of black or cayenne pepper, chilli powder, cumin, or even smoked paprika will definitely do the trick. After all, there are so many ways you should be seasoning bacon but aren't, and incorporating these spices will give your simple appetizer more flavor. Once the bacon-wrapped crackers are done, just sit back and savor each bite.