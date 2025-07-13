Why It's A Mistake To Remove Raw Chicken Skin With Your Bare Hands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When cooking a chicken, leaving the skin on leads to the most flavor and juiciest texture. However, the chicken skin does increase the overall meal's calorie count and fat content, so there are a few reasons why you might want to remove it. In this case, always use a knife and gloves rather than removing it with your bare hands. Make sure to wear nitrile gloves, which are more durable and puncture-resistant than standard disposable gloves. Without gloves, you risk foodborne illness, and it's generally harder to remove the skin with your hands without the aid of a sharp knife.

Touching raw chicken without gloves on is never a good idea due to cross contamination. Raw chicken can carry diseases like salmonella, and if you touch the skin and don't wash your hands properly, you risk unpleasant symptoms like nausea and diarrhea, which could potentially lead to hospitalization or even death. While gloves will help remove that foodborne illness risk, a sharp knife will help remove the skin with ease compared to tearing it with your hands. In addition to that, a knife is especially handy if you plan on repurposing the chicken skin in another meal.