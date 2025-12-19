Heavy Cream Powder Is The Pantry Backup Every Cook Should Keep
Most home chefs are always on the lookout for ways to streamline their cooking process. However, while subbing one ingredient for another is not an uncommon occurrence, this becomes more difficult when you're dealing with perishable food items. While the closest substitution for heavy cream in cooking and baking may be milk and unsalted butter, these two temperature-sensitive products don't have the longest shelf life. Fortunately, if you need a longer-lasting alternative, look no further than heavy cream powder.
If you're someone who likes cooking on a whim and doesn't always have an extra 30 minutes to run to the nearest grocery store for heavy cream, heavy cream powder is a solid alternative. Essentially, this pantry-safe product is simply dehydrated cream or heavy cream without water. Most varieties, such as Anthony's Heavy Cream Powder from Amazon, contains 72% butterfat and, like pourable heavy cream, have an equally rich taste and mouthfeel.
Not only can this convenient food product be stored at room temperature for 12 months, but it can be used as either a powder or liquid. For starters, there are more useful ways to use heavy cream powder straight from the bag than you might assume. For example, add some to a big pot of soup or a creamy pasta sauce for chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Additionally, heavy cream powder can easily elevate a wide range of baked goods such as scones and pancakes.
More creative ways to use heavy cream powder in everyday cooking
Before adding heavy cream powder directly to your recipes, be mindful and break down any residual clumps. For the creamiest consistency in your soups and sauces, make sure to use a whisk or small electric hand mixer for even blending. Alternatively, to give your baked goods an extra rich taste without changing the ratio of measured ingredients, incorporate heavy cream powder to your recipes' dry ingredients before adding any liquids.
Beyond playing an integral role in building delicious pan sauces and baked goods, heavy cream powder is also a great ingredient to use when you want to give simple meals a richer, creamier taste without changing the consistency of your food. For example, if you enjoy oatmeal with a more milk-forward taste but prefer a thicker texture, heavy cream powder gets the job done. This applies to fruit smoothies as well. Particularly if you like to make your smoothies extra thick with nut butter and frozen fruit, heavy cream powder can add a rich, milky taste without the milk.
Most importantly, with a bit of cold water, you can transform this convenient powder into the pourable heavy cream you know and love. One tablespoon of powder per 4 tablespoons of water is a dependable ratio, but feel free to use more or less water until you reach your desired consistency. You can also add some powdered sugar and vanilla extract to make homemade whipped cream. Just make sure to chill your ingredients ahead of time.