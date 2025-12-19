Heavy Cream Powder Is The Pantry Backup Every Cook Should Keep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most home chefs are always on the lookout for ways to streamline their cooking process. However, while subbing one ingredient for another is not an uncommon occurrence, this becomes more difficult when you're dealing with perishable food items. While the closest substitution for heavy cream in cooking and baking may be milk and unsalted butter, these two temperature-sensitive products don't have the longest shelf life. Fortunately, if you need a longer-lasting alternative, look no further than heavy cream powder.

If you're someone who likes cooking on a whim and doesn't always have an extra 30 minutes to run to the nearest grocery store for heavy cream, heavy cream powder is a solid alternative. Essentially, this pantry-safe product is simply dehydrated cream or heavy cream without water. Most varieties, such as Anthony's Heavy Cream Powder from Amazon, contains 72% butterfat and, like pourable heavy cream, have an equally rich taste and mouthfeel.

Not only can this convenient food product be stored at room temperature for 12 months, but it can be used as either a powder or liquid. For starters, there are more useful ways to use heavy cream powder straight from the bag than you might assume. For example, add some to a big pot of soup or a creamy pasta sauce for chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Additionally, heavy cream powder can easily elevate a wide range of baked goods such as scones and pancakes.